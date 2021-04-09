Instead of using decades' worth of inquiries and reports, Women’s Safety Minister Anne Ruston wants Australians to complete a survey about the impact of gendered violence.

Minister for Women's Safety Anne Ruston (Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

Newly-appointed Women’s Safety Minister Anne Ruston is in no rush to act on gendered violence. In an announcement that perfectly captured the government’s approach to gendered issues, she said her team would need yet another survey into sexual violence before it could possibly act on it.

Ruston told the ABC on Thursday that it was “really important that everybody gets their opportunity to have their say”.

Is it though?