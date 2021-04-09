Somehow, one of the richest countries in the world looks set to be one of the slowest in vaccinating its population.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Malcolm Gladwell observed that in your average plane crash, seven distinct human errors usually occur. Planes don’t crash because a pilot falls asleep or presses one wrong button, but a series of calamities, each usually avoidable, combine to cause a tragedy. The same can be said for the disaster that has been Australia’s vaccine rollout.

Already a debacle, by 7.15pm last night it was a full-blown plane crash. Somehow, one of the richest countries in the world, home to CSL, one of the largest global biotechnology manufacturers, looks set to be slower than many developing nations in vaccinating its population.

The errors have been caused by a combination of hubris, garden-variety incompetence and an unfounded paranoia about vaccine hesitation.