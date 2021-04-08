Married at First Sight and A Current Affair each had more than 1 million viewers.

(Image: Nine Network)

Married at First Sight had 1.45 million viewers nationally last night. It was Nine's night, helped by A Current Affair with 1.07 million. Nine News was also very strong in the metros. Seven News, on the other hand, was weak on the east coast. The ABC was the only other network to put up a real fight. Hard Quiz had 996,000; Fisk, 808,000; The Weekly, 790,000; the 7pm news, 1.02 million.

Elsewhere, Nine’s Amazing Grace was not so amazing (412,000 nationally). It's no Offspring. The Cube had 451000 viewers on Ten, and The Front Bar had 396,000 on Seven -- more than half of which came from Melbourne (211,000), natch.

Tonight: the Swans take on the Bombers at the SCG on Seven, and it's the Bunnies v The Broncos on Nine.