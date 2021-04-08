If the government wants to crack down on social media, it should start inside its own ranks. Plus other tips from the Crikey bunker.

Liberal Senator Amanda Stoker (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Paying the troll Taking its cue from various commentators who are able to parlay getting dragged on Twitter for a day or two into a piece about the decay of society, the government has really been leaning into the idea that the real evil in society is social media.

First, there was Scott Morrison's sudden interest in the subject when he was engulfed in the various other disasters in recent weeks. Then Peter Dutton suddenly started threatening to sue anonymous people on Twitter. Meanwhile Women’s Safety Minister Anne Ruston has told Sky News about those cowards hiding "behind anonymous Twitter handles", apparently, hurling abuse at new Assistant Minister for Women Amanda Stoker.

Of course if anyone knows about the dangers of sock puppet accounts, it's Stoker. She spent a lot of time commenting on her own posts as "Mandy Jane" back in 2018. Stoker said this was just her personal account, which could certainly be the case. Although, it would mean she likes to refer to herself in the third person like a pro wrestler.