Has the promise of a post-ministerial career stopped women in the Liberal Party from speaking out against the party's rampant gender problems? Crikey took the question to the MPs.

Julia Banks, Teresa Gambaro and Sophie Mirabella (Images: AAP)

Over the last few days, Inq has made contact with the majority of female Liberal MPs who have lost federal office in the last 10 years.

What has emerged is a trail of early warnings of gender problems within the party -- and at the same time a lack of action on those warnings.

What also emerged is a mixed-bag of those who are prepared to publicly criticise the party that helped put them into power, and those who aren't; perhaps, in part, due to party loyalty.