Over the last few days, Inq has made contact with the majority of female Liberal MPs who have lost federal office in the last 10 years.
What has emerged is a trail of early warnings of gender problems within the party -- and at the same time a lack of action on those warnings.
What also emerged is a mixed-bag of those who are prepared to publicly criticise the party that helped put them into power, and those who aren't; perhaps, in part, due to party loyalty.
