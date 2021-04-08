Former Queensland Liberal senator Sue Boyce thinks that 'pragmatism will ultimately triumph'. But it's no doubt an uphill battle.

Former senator Sue Boyce (Image: AAP/Alan Porritt)

If Scott Morrison is going to change the Liberal Party's culture, he'll have to take on Queensland first -- and good luck with that given the key role the state played in delivering victory at the last federal election.

The telling figures that demonstrate the recidivist state of the Queensland LNP come from the Liberal Party itself. A Menzies Research Centre study on gender and politics published in 2020 shows that Queensland was the only state to go backwards in terms of the number of female candidates at the last federal election, while overall the national number edged up slightly.

The study shows that in the 2016 election 23.3% of Queensland LNP candidates were female, dropping to 17.4% in 2019. The percentage of female candidates rose slightly in NSW (by 3%), was flat in Victoria and West Australia, and rose by 12% in South Australia.