These are the questions we put to the former foreign minister. Nine days later, we're yet to get a response.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

As the fallout from the Greensill collapse continues, threatening to send the Whyalla steelworks into administration, the silence from those spruiking its products is becoming deafening.

In the UK, David Cameron is being relentlessly pursued by the media and opposition members over his role in lobbying the government on behalf of the doomed lender, owned by Australian entrepreneur Lex Greensill.

But not so of the lobbyists doing Greensill’s work here, who have so far gotten off scot-free.