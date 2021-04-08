Government finally responds to [email protected] sexual harassment report, accepting all 55 recommendations (at least in part or in principle).

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

It took more than a year but the government has finally decided to respond to Australia’s landmark workplace sexual harassment [email protected] report released by sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins in early March 2020.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced with Attorney-General Michaelia Cash this morning that the government would accept all of the report's 55 recommendations "wholly, in part, or in principle" through a “roadmap to respect”. The goal is to introduce legislative changes before the next budget to simplify and streamline sexual harassment legislation.

Morrison continued to blame the pandemic for not responding to the inquiry sooner, pointing to (paltry) funding made available to domestic violence organisations as “action”. He again blamed social media for a lack of respect among Australians.