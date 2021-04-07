Yesterday's photo of Morrison sitting between two women, ready to co-chair the women's safety cabinet committee was the absolute high point of a whole series of messages reminding one not to write about this issue.
It came shortly after right-wing anti-union journalist-activist Aaron Patrick's brainspray about journalism-activism in the AFR, Paul Kelly's weekend dismissal of the "women's movement" as a potential election issue, and Peter Van Wrongselen doing everything he does.
Gawd help us. But with state and federal women's ministers meeting today and the prospect of another inquiry, there are a couple of things one feels the need to say.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.