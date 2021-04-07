Readers on what needs to be done to fix sexism in Australia, and frustration with what looks to be a continued uphill battle.

(Image: Private Media)

We asked, you answered. Crikey readers came out in force to reply to our #MeTooWhere series, providing suggestions on paths forward for Australia in the fight against sexual violence, tackling sexism in government, and arguing why, above all, we need to keep fighting.

Ann Donaldson writes: You asked our ideas for actions the women’s justice movement should be aiming for. Off the top of my head, I’d say these should be some of the first priorities:

Implement all actions from the [email protected] report

Implement the Uluru Statement From the Heart

Create sufficient stock of quality social housing so that housing becomes a right, not a wait list

Acknowledge women’s lifetime earning deficit with a corresponding discount on all tertiary education and bonus on superannuation

Implement minimum 40% management/board quotas for all public bodies, political parties and publicly owned companies

Pay childcare workers and aged care workers like they’re doing the most important damn job in the country, because they are, and take these sectors away from "for profit"

Compulsory annual consent training for each year of schooling from grade 6 to 12 and for all public bodies (including parliament) and public companies.

If any of these seem far-fetched, perhaps we should advocate for: