While Nine might have won the night with a strong showing from Married At First Sight, ABC won hearts with a new season of Old People’s Home For 4-Year-Olds.

Married at First Sight's 'relationship experts' (Image: Nine Entertainment)

Married At First Sight pulled in 1.32 million viewers last night. This, along with strong performances by the 6pm news (1.23 million), 6.30 news (1.27 million), and A Current Affair (1.02 million) gave Nine both the night and the week.

Seven and Ten just ran dead (Easter, no ratings is their tired justification).

The ABC won viewers' hearts with the new series of Old People’s Home For 4-Year-Olds, pulling in 839,000 and placing it 11th nationally. In reality television v reality television, this program shows MAFS up for being a load of nasty confected rubbish that’s as far from humanity as you can imagine.