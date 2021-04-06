The government continues to oppose wage rises, especially for low-paid women, and relies on the claims of employer groups to do so.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

The government's submission to the Fair Work Commission's annual wage review symbolises everything that is sneaky, visionless and economically ignorant about this government. It also makes a mockery of the government's recent pretence of focusing on women.

It was only last week that Scott Morrison reshuffled his cabinet -- an act described by Australian of the Year Grace Tame (showing more political smarts than many press gallery journalists) as a "superficial distraction" -- and claimed a Damascene conversion on the gender issues he had been hoping would go away since February.

Among the distractions was the appointment of Jane Hume -- whose most recent brainstorm had been to make domestic violence victims raid their super -- as minister for "Women's Economic Security".