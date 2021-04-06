The federal government’s vaccine strategy always seemed like it was primarily designed to avoid criticism from anti-vaxxers. You can't blame that on the states.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

It's not surprising that Australia has botched the vaccine rollout. The federal government has repeatedly shown itself to be very capable at announcing things and absolutely incapable at actually doing them.

In this case, the bureaucrat running the vaccine rollout -- former chief medical officer and long-time administrator Brendan Murphy -- has always been clear about the government’s real intentions. On March 22, Murphy stated: “We do not have community transmission in Australia. We have the time to do it properly".

This has been a constant theme: slow equals safe, we don’t need to rush. Morrison even tried to show just how safe Australia was being when criticising the UK. (He wrongly claimed the UK was not running basic safety tests on the AstraZeneca vaccine).