Married At First Sight had a massive season high for what is usually a quiet ratings weekend.

Married at First Sight's 'relationship experts' (Image: Nine Entertainment)

MAFS had a season high of 1.49 million on a holiday night, after ACA had its year high of 1.17 million (boosted by the turn-on at the end by viewers wanting MAFS). Seven, Ten and the ABC all took the night off.

Did I tell you about the highlight of my Easter? Swan Lake at the Gee on Saturday afternoon as the Sydney signets whipped the grizzled veterans of the Richmond Tigers. A completely unexpected result and one both sides needed. Apart from that it was eggs, buns and lamb. Brazen Hussies on the ABC last night (421,000 national) was a stark juxtaposition to the offensiveness of MAFS. Insiders, Q&A, 7.30, Four Corners, Australian Story, Insiders, Offsiders, Media Watch all rested and will arise again. All very biblical and lazy -- politics, life and especially sport did not rest over the long break.

Regional top five saw Seven News with 591,000; Seven News 6.30, 578,000; MAFS, 372,000; 7pm ABC News, 348,000; Home and Away, 322,000.