As delays continue to plague the rollout, here are some of the things we still don’t know about the role of the consultants...

(Image: Supplied)

Multinational consulting firms are making millions from a vaccine rollout experts are calling an unmitigated disaster. But we have no idea what advice they’re giving.

Crikey asked PwC, McKinsey and the health department about the work that consultants were doing on the vaccine rollout, and whether they bore any responsibility for its slow progress.

Both McKinsey and PwC declined to comment last week. Health got back to us at 4.49pm on the eve of the Easter long weekend.