The economic shock caused by COVID-19 has caused governments to reassess their position on higher taxes for the super wealthy.

Andrew Forrest and Gina Rinehart (Images: AAP)

It’s probably best that Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest took delivery of his new $100 million private jet last week given the global post-COVID push for higher tax rates on everyone from corporates to the super wealthy.

Otherwise we might have had to suffer another PR stunt of "poor" Twiggy on the back of a flatbed truck, megaphone in hand, alongside fellow WA iron ore billionaire Gina Rinehart, chanting "axe the tax" as they did in response to Rudd's incendiary resources super profits tax (RSPT).

I mean it just wouldn’t have the same impact on a tarmac with a Bombardier Global Express 7500 in the background.