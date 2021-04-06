Porter's new portfolio will likely keep him out of the headlines. But stakeholders in the tech sector aren't so excited to work with him...

Christian Porter (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

Christian Porter could be a lame duck minister.

Dogged by historic rape allegations (which he denies) and entrenched in the early stages of a defamation battle with the ABC, Porter was moved on to the portfolio of industry, science and technology last week.

But he now faces another challenge: stakeholders are furious about his appointment and many don’t want to work with him. There are fears that Porter’s appointment could deter women in tech from engaging with the government. And there’s a broader feeling that the former attorney-general’s reshuffle is a sign of the government’s deep, historical ambivalence to the tech sector.