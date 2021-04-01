The government has paid consulting firm McKinsey $57,000 a day to provide 'support services' for the vaccine rollout. What exactly has it been doing?

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Are private consultants to blame for Australia’s botched vaccine rollout? As a feud erupts over delays about the vaccine, private contractors have so far avoided scrutiny.

Big multinational consulting firms like McKinsey, PwC and Accenture have all made millions in lucrative contracts to assist the government’s rollout.

But more than a month in, the vaccine rollout has been characterised by sluggishness and inefficiency. We're more than 3 million doses behind schedule, and state and federal governments are at war over who is responsible for the mess we’re in.