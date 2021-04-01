The ABC had a solid night, but it's just not enough to rival Nine.

The ratings last night: Married at First Sight brought in a colossal 1.31 million, and the ABC had a solid lineup from 7pm. Hard Quiz secured 1.05 million, the 7pm news had 1.06 million and 7.30 held on to 993,000. Fisk also popped up to 811,000.

As for the weekend ahead? In The Graduate, a young college student, played by Dustin Hoffman, was advised by Mrs Robinson’s husband to get into "plastics" for the future. In the same vein, I advise anyone looking ahead to the Easter long weekend, to go long on chocolate and hot cross buns, with a helping of lamb and a side from a choice of AFL, NRL and AFLW. You will get more from my advice than Dustin Hoffman did from "plastics".

Network channel share