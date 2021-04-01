A very special Easter Clown of the Week, plus, other tips from the Crikey bunker.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath (Image: AAP/Albert Perez)

Mini-Clown of the Week The truncated work week robs us of crowning a proper Clown of the Week, despite there being many worthy contenders. And given we've already roasted the most obvious candidate, Andrew Laming, like the royal spud he is, we decided to give a little nod to someone who may have escaped your notice: Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath.

D'Ath was unapologetic after spreading a false story about a party supposedly held by a man awaiting his (ultimately positive) COVID-19 test results. This story had to potential to ruin this man's life -- although the media were careful to protect his identity in a way they hadn't previously been towards alleged "COVIDiots", for reasons I can't quite put my finger on. And yet D'Ath met the aftermath with a shrug.

"That was the information I was briefed on at the time," she said. And that was that.