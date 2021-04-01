Resignations have been sparse as the Morrison government continues to advocate for the accused.

Allegations of sexual violence and abuse have dominated the conversation in parliaments around the country across the three short months of 2021. Yet resignations have been sparse as the Morrison government continues to support and advocate for the accused.

Here's are some of the people who have stepped down or otherwise moved on since the reckoning began.

Andrew Laming: The Liberal MP stepped down from parliamentary roles but didn’t resign after three women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, including "upskirting". One woman has lodged a complaint with police after Laming took a photo of her bending down to fill a fridge.