News made a fortune off cross-promotion in its huge stable of newspapers. Is Rupert really throwing that away?

Rupert Murdoch (Image: AP/Noah Berger, File)

Rupert Murdoch has overseen hundreds of corporate transactions since inheriting control of Adelaide-based listed company News Limited in early 1953 at the tender age of 22.

More than 67 years later, the world’s longest-serving public company CEO turned 90 on March 11.

The old fella isn't slowing down. He's going harder than ever, unveiling three separate acquisitions over the past week which will together cost $1.07 billion.