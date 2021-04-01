The decline of local media has meant politicians like Andrew Laming have often flown under the radar. Well, not anymore.

Coalition MP Andrew Laming (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Who, or what, is an Andrew Laming? And more: how’s he been hiding in plain sight all this time?

Australia’s media (particularly Nine News Queensland reporter Peter Fagen) has done a good job getting some answers to the first question. But Laming's behaviour has been hidden from the broader political narrative for so long by the long-term collapse of local media -- particularly in suburban communities -- coupled with Canberra’s hierarchy of interest that often leaves long-term backbenchers below the reporting eye-line of the gallery.

Fortunately, there’s good news. Local digital media outlets are increasingly using social platforms to build a new media that’s revitalising local news. Plus, the rise of community independents means no seat is safe and no backbencher can be left ignored.