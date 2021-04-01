The federal government has boasted that residents in 848 aged care home have been vaccinated. What about the other 1600 or so facilities who haven't heard a thing?

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt and NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard (Images: AAP)

Robert*, a manager of a handful of inner-Sydney nursing homes who spoke to Crikey under the condition of anonymity, had finally had enough.

He was meeting with yet another person outside the sector who mentioned they had just had their COVID-19 vaccination -- and yet not one of his hundreds of residents or workers had received anything.

He also couldn't he get any word from the government on when they were likely to get their jab.