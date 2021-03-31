Crikey readers' blood is boiling over the how the prime minister handled the Laming affair, and how it's treated Bernard Collaery and Witness K.

A protesters holds a placard during the Women's March4Justice in Canberra (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

In the latest edition of Your Say, Crikey readers take Scott Morrison to task for his handling of Liberal MP Andrew Laming, express sympathy for Bernard Collaery and Witness K, and respond to our series about the future of the Me Too movement.

Vanessa Fanning writes: I agree with every word in the article about the appalling trivialisation of Andrew Laming’s serial offences against women. The sequence of revelations over the past several weeks is breathtaking -- but not surprising to any woman who lives a life outside her family.

The suggestion has been made that the Morrison government needs a dedicated cabinet minister for women’s rights. That would be a step in the right direction. But is there a woman in the government who is capable of understanding the role, and of standing up to her fellow ministers? I can't think of one.