AFR editor-in-chief Michael Stutchbury gives his take on a controversial story. Plus other tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

AFR you sure? This morning The Australian Financial Review ran a story, nominally about the "crusade of women journos" making trouble for the Morrison government. But more specifically it's about news.com.au's Samantha Maiden -- a journalist whose work has formed the spine of the current historical moment, shattering the cone of silence that has so long existed around harassment in Parliament House.

The profile has been characterised by some as a hit piece, though it seems to allude to more than it's willing to explicitly state. As a result, the tone lands extremely strangely, typified by the fact it initially included deeply private details of Maiden's life (since removed).

Certainly if a man were producing one blockbuster story after another, setting the national debate and having a big part in bringing about changes that have already seen ministers moved and a backbencher offer his (quite ridiculously elongated) resignation, it's hard to imagine an AFR profile describing him as "difficult" or "spiky", or referencing the "anger" or "activism" behind the stories.