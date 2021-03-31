The Health Services Union will no longer throw money at the state branch as acrimony grows between it and Jodi McKay.

NSW Labor's Chris Minns and Jodi McKay (Images: AAP/Joel Carrett and Dean Lewins)

One of the country’s most powerful unions has disaffiliated from NSW Labor over fears the party shows no signs of returning from its decade in the political wilderness under the leadership of Jodi McKay.

The Health Services Union (HSU) NSW boss, Gerard Hayes, announced the group would end its relationship with the state branch, worth around $250,000 in affiliation fees.

“We no longer believe affiliation to NSW Labor represents value for money,” Hayes said.