Opponents have tried to call out this behaviour for years, including to the highest parts of the Liberal Party.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

There are good reasons to think there is a lot more to come out about Andrew Laming’s behaviour during his 17 years as a Queensland MP.

That’s because the episodes that have pushed him into the political spotlight are not one-offs, but part of a pattern of behaviour his opponents say spread to every part of his conduct during his time as the LNP member for Bowman.

Even though Laming has had almost no national profile until this week, locals say he has made it his mission to be a dominant political force in the southeast region of Brisbane.