The government's mishandling of the Canberra sexual harassment crisis may fuel a new wave of independent women candidates.

Helen Haines and Zali Steggall (Images: AAP)

Recent allegations of sexual assault and misconduct in Canberra may not be enough for conservative electors to switch their vote from the Liberals to Labor. However, increasing levels of interest in grassroots community organisations like Voices of Wentworth indicate that they could vote for an independent.

Despair with “business as usual” politics has led to the creation of non-partisan community groups around the country, aimed at promoting accountability and transparency in the political process. Most use the name "Voices of" (or "Voices for") and are now active in Wentworth, Mackellar, North Sydney, Riverina, Cowper, Boothby and Groom.

All have benefited from the campaign advice from their counterparts in Indi and Warringah, whose support helped to send Helen Haines and Zali Steggall to Canberra.