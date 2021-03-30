Silly new titles for females already in the tent, and reshuffling the same old white male faces, has shone a spotlight on the dearth of quality in Scott Morrison's government.

Marise Payne and Stuart Robert (Images: AAP)

The best thing one can say about Scott Morrison’s Titanic deckchair reshuffle -- sorry, cabinet reshuffle -- is that at least we didn’t get Stuart Robert as home affairs minister.

For days “well-placed sources” in the Canberra gallery had spread that move widely, apparently softening us up for such a controversial promotion. Robert's only apparent qualification for such a powerful role was that he's one of Morrison’s besties, having shared a house with him in Canberra and being the key numbers man who delivered the prime ministership for his mate.

Given Robert's long and dubious track record he’s lucky to be in the ministry at all (though you could also say that about many of his cabinet colleagues). He was dumped by Malcolm Turnbull and resurrected by Morrison, but the internal pushback to the Home Affairs idea meant he was given Employment, Workforce, Skills, Small and Family Business instead.