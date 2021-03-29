It’s not that unusual for ABC dramas to rate higher than sport. But a rerun? Yikes.

(Image: Vera/BBC)

There was one weekend result that Nine and Seven won’t be highlighting today: ABC's repeat of Vera out-rated the AFL and NRL games on Friday night.

Vera was watched by an average 765,000 viewers. The AFL game (Geelong v Brisbane, the latter stiffed at the end by a dud umpiring decision) recorded 713,000 and the NRL game notched up 625,000 (Souths crushing Easts).

It’s not that unusual for ABC dramas to rate higher than sport. On Saturday night, the final ep of Death in Paradise had a far higher audience (925,000) than the St Kilda v Melbourne match (610,000). But what was striking about Friday night was that it was a repeat of a tiring UK crime format which topped two attractive AFL and NRL games.