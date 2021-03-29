How will Labor handle the Andrew Laming scandal? Plus other tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Labor's Tony Burke

No pair scandal In another example of what a free kick for Labor the ongoing Andrew Laming saga really is, manager of opposition business Tony Burke has hinted that the ALP may not grant the absent creeper a pair.

"We will consider all our options but Andrew Laming should not be a member of parliament," he tweeted at the weekend, hinting that Laming's absence for "behavioural training" will not require the same kind of delicate handling as Attorney-General Christian Porter's mental health leave or Defence Minister Linda Reynolds' heart condition.

All this follows Craig Kelly scarpering to the crossbenches, leaving Morrison perilously close to minority government.