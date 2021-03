The bar of community expectations was set so low we accepted a PM who kept his head down and loved the footy. Now, everything has changed.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Scott Morrison was on his way to a certain reelection, and then a funny thing happened: journalists started to take him seriously.

Suddenly, more than a few seem to be stumbling out of his press conferences with the head-shaking muttering of an old couplet: