The Andrew Laming scandal has played out like every other scandal of recent weeks, driven by Scott Morrison's cluelessness about how to react.

(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

By now there have been so many scandals involving the Morrison government and gender issues that there's a well-established template for how they unfold.

There'll be an initial revelation, shocking in and of itself. The nature of the revelation will be such that further information is almost certain to emerge.

From there, Scott Morrison's office will determine how to manage the government's response, inevitably choosing the most cack-handed and inadequate option possible, ignoring the inevitability of further revelations.