Is there an impending stoush inside the Labor Party regarding Palestine? Unlikely. It's more of a minor tantrum.

Bob Carr and Michael Danby (Images: AAP)

Labor is likely to reaffirm its support for recognising Palestinian statehood at tomorrow's virtual national conference, despite a push from a handful of dissenters on the party's right flank.

This is a sign of the party's slow evolution on the issue. Labor has been traditionally pro-Israel (the default position in Australian foreign policy), but has increasingly softened on the question of recognising Palestine as a state and it now has broad rank-and-file support.

According to reports in The Australian, that position could be threatened by a motion at this week's conference. But observers say it is unlikely to get up.