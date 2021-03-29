The government has plenty of money to allow it to continue supporting jobs. There's no compelling budgetary reason to end JobKeeper.

(Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

If there was any reason to wind down JobKeeper at the weekend, the need for fiscal discipline wasn't it.

Friday's financial statement from Finance Minister Simon Birmingham showed the budget deficit running $23 billion under estimate; in February the budget deficit increased by only $700 million after rising by almost $18 billion in January.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) examination of the Commonwealth government and Reserve Bank's (RBA) accounts, also released last week, shows how borrowings by the Morrison government surged in the three months to last September, and then plunged in December (it was a similar story for state government borrowings).