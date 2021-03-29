Scott Morrison has unveiled his new cabinet, demonstrating the dearth of real quality in the Coalition ranks.

Christian Porter, Marise Payne and Linda Reynolds (Images: AAP)

Scrambling to stay ahead of the crisis that has engulfed his government, Scott Morrison has unveiled a reshuffled ministerial line up that illustrates the dearth of talent within his parliamentary ranks.

The two biggest changes are, as expected, the ill Linda "lying cow" Reynolds being replaced at Defence by Peter Dutton, and Michaelia Cash being promoted to attorney-general and minister for industrial relations. Christian Porter, whose litigation against the ABC made his continuation as attorney-general wholly untenable, is demoted to the Industry portfolio.

The vacant Home Affairs portfolio goes to Karen Andrews, promoted from Industry, while Reynolds has been moved down to Government Services and the NDIS. Stuart Robert will take Cash's portfolio of Employment. Another promotion is that of the invisible and poorly regarded Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price, who retains her job and comes into cabinet.