The AEMO has declared gas consumption may virtually disappear because it can’t compete with renewables. So it’s little surprise that Liveris has popped up again.

Andrew Liveris (Image: AAP/Alan Porritt)

Globetrotting billionaire and Saudi oil director Andrew Liveris is back to remind us all that gas is great.

This time it’s to push a code of conduct that he claims will revive the so-called "gas-led recovery" that Morrison was so keen to spruik last year.

Liveris’ latest intervention comes at a critical time for his beloved gas industry. A lot has changed since Morrison bet Australia’s future on gas last year. The mood in Canberra has shifted and a "gas-led recovery" has been widely discredited, including by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).