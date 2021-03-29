Globetrotting billionaire and Saudi oil director Andrew Liveris is back to remind us all that gas is great.
This time it’s to push a code of conduct that he claims will revive the so-called "gas-led recovery" that Morrison was so keen to spruik last year.
Liveris’ latest intervention comes at a critical time for his beloved gas industry. A lot has changed since Morrison bet Australia’s future on gas last year. The mood in Canberra has shifted and a "gas-led recovery" has been widely discredited, including by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).
