How much more damage can the disgraced and disgraceful MP do in 12 months? The PM's paper-thin majority means that's not his concern.

In some ways, Andrew Laming represents the government's broader trouble with assault and misogyny in the halls of Parliament.

The flurry of revelations that followed Brittany Higgins coming forward about her alleged rape proved that the prime minister cannot simply wait out these kinds of issues. And the same is true with Laming. It's become increasingly clear there will always be at least one more allegation, one more scandal, concerning the disgraced member for Bowman.

The revelation on the weekend that Laming had allegedly taken an upskirt photo of a young woman's underwear finally prompted some serious consequences; Laming will take "empathy training" and have no choice but to quit politics at the next election, likely to be mid-2022.