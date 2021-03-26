A Current Affair's easy-out interview with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saw fewer people turn up than a regular episode of 7.30

(Image: 9Now)

A Current Affair on Nine saw host Tracy Grimshaw interview Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Perhaps it was another Scotty From Marketing moment for the PM and his team -- he’s in trouble for avoiding Leigh Sales on 7.30, so to show that he’s not scared of news women talked to Grimshaw. He didn’t get a free kick, but didn’t get the remorseless grilling that Sales (or Laura Tingle) can administer. ACA’s audience last night was 730,000 nationally -- 7.30 had 839,000. The same happened in the metros where ACA had a low 486,000 viewers, was well behind 7.30’s 548,000.

As expected, two great games in the AFL and NRL last night -- Collingwood's win over Carlton was watched by 699,000 (which is a long way from the 885,000 who watched the Tigers beat Carlton last week). In the NRL, Penrith won in the dying minutes, beating Melbourne (who beat the Panthers in last year’s grand final). That was watched by 647,000, against 663,000 for the Thursday night game last week. On Foxtel, 268,000 watched the NRL game and 233,000 watched the AFL.

Normal service has now been restored. The AFL’s numbers meant a Seven win from Nine and Ten (Gogglebox Australia with 699,000 -- starting to age). Tee ABC's Q&A last night saw 372,000 -- fading.