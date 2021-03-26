From an heir apparent to a blast from the past, here are the women that could replace Scott Morrison as member for Cook.

Lara Worthington in a clip from the 2006 Tourism Australia ad campaign (Image: Tourism Australia)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced he would like a woman to succeed him as the member for Cook. Morrison holds the seat on a whopping 19% margin and still commands huge support within the Liberal Party.

Still, there's no harm in thinking about who might take over when he retires to spend more time with his beloved Sharks.

Firstly, it’s worth noting the Sutherland Shire, which makes up the bulk of the electorate, is a notoriously insular, overwhelmingly white place; the domain of surfers, cashed-up bogans and God-botherers (and sometimes the intersection of all three). Locals call it “God’s own country”. It’s that kind of place.