The PM's senior media adviser said his office would 'come back to you if we can'. They never did.

(Image: Gorkie/Private Media)

In a fiery interview with Nine’s Tracy Grimshaw last night, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he is trying to learn about the pervasive culture of sexual violence both across the country and in Parliament.

“I'm doing everything I can to understand it as best as I can,” he said.

“It's been like a big wake up call. And it's been like a red light to say stop, look, listen. And that's what we're doing.”