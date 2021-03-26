Scott Morrison has crashed and burned in one of the most scandal-filled weeks in recent memory (and that's really saying something).

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

It's hard to imagine another prime minister of the last 10 years handling the events of 2021 as catastrophically as Scott Morrison has.

Tony Abbott, sure, but at least he would have failed in some way that betrayed his own fully formed idea of the world. Each of Morrison's forebears elicits their own brand of contempt, admiration, exasperation and even pity (as lucidly sketched here by Guy Rundle). Morrison is much harder to get a handle on.

The question is, and has always been: what is Scott Morrison for?