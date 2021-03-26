Should doctors speak out about the government's COVID-19 policies and handling of the pandemic? Leslie Cannold takes on both sides.

(Image: AP/Mark Lennihan)

In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?

Today: should doctors speak out about the government's COVID-19 policies and handling of the pandemic?

No: doctors have an important job of carrying Australia through the pandemic -- they should put their heads down and finish the job. Yes: if doctors are going to carry Australia, they need to be able to contribute to informed debate around the pandemic.