From Bernard Collaery to Richard Boyle, it's time to end to these exorbitant prosecutions.

Lawyer Bernard Collaery (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Secret trials and the persecution of whistleblowers have been a defining part of Christian Porter’s time as attorney-general. They have also been extremely expensive.

With the portfolio now up for grabs it’s worth asking: will the government reconsider its relentless pursuit of public servants and other whistleblowers standing up for what’s right?

There are positive signs that the government could abandon its criminal prosecution of Richard Boyle, who called out heavy-handed debt collection tactics inside the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).