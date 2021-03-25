Politicians must face the music when caught out in a lie — or they would, if there were any justice in the world.

(Image: The Walt Disney Company)

Politics is a profession and it should be of grave concern that there is no real means by which politicians are disciplined for telling fibs in the public domain as other professionals might be.

In fact, politicians seem to think of spinning their way out of trouble as a thing to be rewarded, rather than viewing it as an egregious sin as other professionals would.

Consider various professions and what happens if they fail to keep themselves nice.