At what point will so much of Australia’s mainstream media, and the press gallery in particular, stop pretending what’s happening in politics is even remotely business as usual?
One of the lessons of the last four years in America was the struggle of a media class resisting the normalisation of Trump’s behaviour — the open corruption, the constant new lows of presidential misbehaviour, the trashing of institutions and centuries-old political norms, the attempts to intimidate the media, constant attacks on science and facts, indifference to the deaths of hundreds of thousands, culminating in his incitement of an effort to overthrow a democratically elected government.
We’ve not plumbed anything like those depths in Australia, but nor is much of the media resisting the rapid deterioration in political standards.
This week alone has brought a succession of moments that demonstrated we’re far beyond business as usual. The prime minister has been shown to have clearly lied to Parliament. Coalition staffers have been revealed to have engaged in lurid sex acts that would shame the private school boys whose ranks they’re drawn from. A Coalition MP defended one of them.
There were revelations of sex workers being brought into Parliament House for a then-minister. The prime minister erupted with rage at a journalist and invented allegations of sexual harassment at a media company, then openly lied about why he’d done so in front of the same group of journalists.
Now, talk of “orgies” in the house during question time — though at least that means someone was enjoying themselves between 2.00 and 3.15. Plus the pending reshuffle that will see two of the most important ministries reallocated because it’s no longer politically or ethically tenable for them to remain.
This has all been in the last three days. It’s only the latest instalment of revelations about the truly sick culture in Parliament House and, it has to be said, predominantly within the Liberal Party — and only the latest steps in Scott Morrison’s effort to cover up, distract from and trivialise alleged sexual assault in the hope that the whole thing would just blow over.
This is not normal. It’s not normal in Australian politics. It’s not normal in any workplace, not in this century at least. There is no doubt that if Scott Morrison was the CEO of any decent-sized corporation, major investors would have spoken out and the board would have sacked him. That’s now the standard in corporate Australia, supposedly the sector that the Liberal Party so enthusiastically represents.
But many press gallery journalists continue on as if this is all stock-standard stuff, not a government and prime minister in crisis. Their coverage continues to be about political tactics, why Labor is playing this wrong/has its own problems, why this isn’t resonating outside Canberra, what announcements will give substance to Morrison’s genuine change of heart.
Most of them are male. The last six weeks has demonstrated a stark gender divide in political journalism, with female journalists grasping the significance of what has been happening and older male journalists and commentators struggling to see what the fuss is about. The divide is all the more apparent because Scott Morrison appears to have an aversion to female journalists, persistently refusing to speak to Leigh Sales but happily talking about the footy yesterday with Ray Hadley.
Morrison is no Trump. He’s a devout Christian and a lifelong political insider. He could never pledge to “drain the swamp” because the swamp has been his ecosystem for most of his adult life.
But he has many of Trump’s personality flaws: the molecule-thin skin, the predisposition to lie, the lack of substance. And many of the effects are the same: the degradation of political standards, the trashing of institutions, the normalisation of behaviours below even those of the worst governments of the past, and the setting of a terrible example that everyone in government, including staffers and public servants, feels free to follow.
Plenty of journalists, mostly female, have been prepared to call this out. When will the laggards of the press gallery see that this isn’t normal? Or are they too deep within the culture to see it?
Leave a comment
We need the decent politicians currently in the House to support a no confidence motion in the Government and then the GG can call an election. Stop the rot!
And if Albo can step aside for Tanya the electorate would have a clear choice, regardless of any policies on offer.
Tanya Tanya Tanya Tanya! And Penny too please!
I think Albo is a good leader and a decent bloke who will do his level best to correct the many deadly serious failures that have characterised the last three coalition governments…..but now does seem to be a moment in history where he could magnanimously hand the leadership to Tanya and Labor could surf a huge wave to electoral success….
And of course create a government with a swag of talented and remarkable women at its core.
Imagine him announcing that he believes that Tanya would be a better leader, which I think she would be, and in keeping with the times and as a sign that the Labor Party has ‘got it’, he is going to step aside so that she can lead Labor to the next election.
Albo seems a good bloke, but struggles with the cut through. Tanya manages it without playing the nasty male games, and keeps focus on the issue.
I thought they should have gone to her last time, but it was Albo’s turn, which is a terrible reason.
I hear in the media that Morrison is in consultations with Porter to identify areas of the AG portfolio in which Porter thinks he might have a conflict of interest on return to the Ministry.
Why is he asking Porter? Morrison apparently believes himself to be incapable of making, or unwilling to make and implement such decisions. Porter is at the center of all this sordid mess for heavens sake.
What a Prime Minister – he isn’t able to independently judge if a Minister has conflicts of interest or presents a clear and present danger to the reputation of Cabinet while this sorry saga drags on through the Law Courts.
Plausible deniability, and gathering patsies are around himself to take any hospital pass, are so Scotty.
What about all the Porter chicanery he has either ignored or aided and abetted so far?
That is his problem, if he concedes Porter unfit for office he skewers himself as well.
Well said Bernard!!
Leigh Sales and Laura Tingle said it like it is on Monday night and I’m loving the Crikey coverage – keep going!
Plus there’s Amy Remeikis, Katharine Murphy and Van Badham at The Guardian also calling out the PM and his government. And there’s Samantha Maiden, who made the Brittany Higgins case public on 15 February, at news.com.au and Karen Middleton at The Saturday Paper. Many women journos are calling ‘enough”.
And it’s great to see that they do have many male colleagues speaking out as Crikey.com writers have been doing.
Quite a turnaround and it’s lasted more than five weeks already.
And let’s not forget The New Daily and Michael West also doing sterling work in this area and others like the sports and community development, bushfire relief fund rorting and the Jobkeeper grand larceny by corporate Australia. The largely partisan MSM on the other hand is a disgrace, as BK points out.
And for how long (how many years) has Sales played along and indulged Morrison – refusing to see/acknowledge his egocentricity and shortcomings, the way he treated refugees for votes (including raging against paying for refugees to attend funerals after the Christmas Island boat disaster 2010?) for starters; his lack of humanity. Also on display with Robodebt?
His lying about “Labor’s negative gearing policy would ruin the economy and decimate the value of the family home” : while sitting on Treasury advice to the contrary?
Suddenly her pet snake has bitten someone and she’s mortified?
What role do the editors play in all this? Is it the journalists that are the problem, or the direction their media organisations want theme to take it?
At this point, it makes you wonder whether the Governor-General should step in and dissolve the Parliament and start fresh with elections.
A no confidence motion during a weak moment in numbers would reveal if any of the LNP women genuinely want the nonsense to end and allow the LNP to make some sort of fresh start.
Which Govenor General?