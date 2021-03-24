Scott Morrison's flip-flopping attitude on rumours really came back to bite him this week ...

(Images: News Corp)

That was then, this is now As we explore elsewhere in today's Crikey, part of the the problem with Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approach to politics -- not as a joined-up idea of how the country ought to work, more as a series of discrete public relations issues to be managed -- is that inevitably the management of one will eventually conflict with the management of others.

March 1, 2021: (asked when he knew about the allegations regarding Attorney-General Christian Porter): “I tend to not pay attention to rumours.”

March 23, 2021: (asked during a 10am press conference whether he'd lost control of his workplace): "Right now, you’d [News Corp Journalist Andrew Clennell] be aware that in your own organisation that there is a person who has had a complaint made against them for harassment of a woman in a women’s toilet. And that matter is being pursued by your own HR department ... So let’s not, all of us who sit in glass houses here, start getting into that."