The Coalition realises that if it gives an inch on workplace laws workers will feel empowered to stand up for themselves.

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins (Image: AAP/David Moir)

Why is the Morrison government so loath to introduce the recommendations set out by the Australian Human Rights Commission’s report into sexual harassment?

Attorney-General Christian Porter and Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne were once full of praise for the [email protected] report, saying the government was committed to ensuring Australian workplaces are safe and free from sexual harassment.

“No one should have to suffer sexual harassment at work, or in any other part of their lives,” they said.