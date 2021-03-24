It didn't take long for a weepy and warm and fuzzy prime minister to revert to form: a snarly and snappy attack dog.

Jane Hume, Marise Payne and Michelle Landry (Images: AAP)

While the rest of New South Wales is flooded at the moment, the island in the middle of the state -- known as Canberra -- looked like it had completely sunk yesterday.

The Morrison government is drowning under a deluge of debauchery, delusion and downright derangement.

After Scott Morrison’s extraordinary press conference, the bubble seems to have finally burst for the prime minister, his cabinet of muppets and the entire gutless government.